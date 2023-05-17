Samuel Olson case update: Woman charged in connection with 5-year-old boy’s death returns to court

The woman charged with capital murder in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Webster boy in 2021 is expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Theresa Balboa was originally expected to go on trial on August 7. She is accused of killing Samuel Olson.

According to the Harris County Criminal Courts website, a plea hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday for Balboa.

What happened?

Samuel was reported missing on May 27, 2021. However, authorities believe he died weeks before he was reported missing.

Surveillance video showed a man and Balboa taking the tote bag from a truck into the motel, according to court documents. The man who assisted Balboa said she called him for help on May 31 after being involved in an altercation.

Samuel’s body was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in the motel and his cause of death has been ruled a homicide, authorities said. His identity was confirmed following an autopsy.

READ MORE: TIMELINE: Samuel Olson case

Balboa was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Her bond was set to $600,000.

Her roommate, Benjamin Rivera, was also charged with tampering with evidence.

The identity of Samuel Olson was confirmed following an autopsy conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston.

Balboa’s charges were later upgraded to capital murder.

