Mother of 5-year-old Samuel Olson to speak for first time since boy was found dead

Body found in Jasper motel room positively identified as 5-year-old Samuel Olson, cause of death revealed

HOUSTON – Two weeks after 5-year-old Samuel Olson’s body was found in a motel room in Jasper, Texas, the boy’s mother is set to speak out for the first time on Tuesday.

Samuel’s biological mother, Sarah Olson, is set to hold a news conference at the Gonzalez Law Group office at 6:30 p.m.

The news conference will be streamed live.

Since Samuel’s body was discovered on June 1, Sarah has only issued a statement through her attorney where she said she wanted “justice for her baby, Sam” and that she’s “hurting very deeply.”

Sarah’s attorney, Marco González, said the mother did not want to speak publically until the child’s body was identified, which happened on June 9.

González also previously stated that Sarah felt like Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson, should be in custody after learning that his girlfriend, Theresa Balboa, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence in connection to Samuel’s case.

Balboa initially accused Sarah and a man who presented himself as a police officer of taking the boy. Samuel had been living with Balboa since April 30, which was the last day he was seen at school. Authorities have not said why Samuel was staying with Balboa. Samuel’s father, Dalton, lived at a different address.