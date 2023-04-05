‘Wide scale’ search underway for missing Montgomery County man with mental, medical diagnosis

CONROE, Texas – A search is underway for a missing man who was last seen Monday near an Exxon in Conroe, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Baker was last located walking near the gas station at Allendale Lane and FM 1314 at around 4 p.m. He reportedly has a mental and medical diagnosis that requires supervision.

Deputies said a wide scale law enforcement search has been underway since Tuesday but Baker has not been found.

At the time of his disappearance, Baker was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, a dark colored hoodie and grey Velcro shoes. He has a long grey beard and long hair. He does not have a cellphone and is known to wander and walk many miles away from his location.

Anyone with information on Baker’s whereabouts or has any information that may lead to his location is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, press option 3 and refer to case #23A097508.

