Man sentenced to 20 years after shooting into Conroe apartment unit where a mother, 4 children were sleeping inside, DA says

CONROE, Texas – A man who planned and carried out a shooting at a Conroe apartment complex was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday, according to the Conroe District’s Attorney’s Office.

Gregory Lamar Henderson, 32, was found guilty for his role in a drive-by shooting at Tall Timbers apartments on Dec. 21, 2021.

Prosecutors said, on that morning, bullets ripped through the door of the apartment unit, where a mother and her four children were asleep inside. They also learned that Henderson planned out the attack after previously having a fight with the woman’s brother.

Surveillance video showed Henderson and another person pull up to the apartment in a maroon Lexus sedan, according to prosecutors. Dozens of gunfire blasts could be seen coming from the suspect’s vehicle, which sped away from the scene.

According to prosecutors, evidence collected determined Henderson was involved in the shooting. A search of his sent and received cellphone messages revealed that he planned the shooting well in advance of the attack.

Henderson was found guilty by a jury.

During the punishment phase, they learned of Henderson’s criminal history, which includes a previous prison trip for a separate shooting where the victim was shot five times in the back.

The judge sentenced Henderson to the maximum punishment allowed under Texas law, which was 20 years in the Texas Department of Corrections. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least half of his sentence.