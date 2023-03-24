74º

Search for missing woman who may be suffering from mental health crisis after vehicle found abandoned in Tomball

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Margaret Kay Alana Turner, 27. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HOUSTON – A search is underway for a missing woman after her vehicle was found abandoned in Tomball, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Margaret Kay Alana Turner, 27, was last seen March 10 after fleeing HCSO deputies in her vehicle in the 18000 block of Country Hills Drive, a release stated.

Turner’s vehicle was found abandoned shortly after the chase, which was a mile away from scene.

Deputies said the vehicle became stuck in a field and some of her personal items were recovered in and around it.

She was last seen wearing a long pink dress. It is believed by family members that Turner may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Turner is being asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Missing Persons Unit, at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

