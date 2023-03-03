Intoxicated driver charged after slamming into pick-up truck, killing man in Conroe, authorities say

CONROE, Texas – A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after slamming into a pick-up truck and killing a driver in Conroe Thursday, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators with the Department of Public Safety said Daniel James Hathaway, 38, was driving a Honda Pilot southbound on Community Road around 6:30 p.m. when he ran a stop sign at FM 1488. Hathaway then slammed into a pickup truck that was traveling westbound on FM 1488, DPS said.

According to authorities, the impact of the crash caused the pick-up to strike the Infiniti QX60, causing it to roll over. The pick-up then landed on its roof next to the Infiniti, trapping the driver, investigators said.

Magnolia Fire Department arrived at the scene and worked to free the driver of the truck. Once they were able to free the driver, emergency officials said they realized he did not survive the crash.

Investigators said the driver of the Infiniti was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

DPS, along with the Montgomery County DA’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit, investigated the crash and authorities said Hathaway was determined to be intoxicated.