Tip leads to arrest after Conroe ISD high school student found with gun on campus

CONROE, Texas – A high school student at Conroe Independent School District was arrested Thursday after a tip led to the discovery of a gun on campus, according to the district.

The alert was sent at 9:20 a.m. through the district’s app about a student on the Grand Oaks High School with a firearm.

Conroe ISD police responded to the campus with an explosive-sniffing K-9 to assist with the investigation, school officials said. Within minutes, the student was found with a Ruger .380 in his possession and taken into custody.

The student will be addressed in correlation with the laws of the state of Texas, officials said. The student’s identity or age has not been released.

GOHS Principal James Bush released the following statement to parents about the incident:

“I understand receiving a message like this after the tragedy in Nashville could be upsetting. Weapons have no place in our schools, and it takes all of us to keep our schools safe. We could not be prouder of the student who submitted the anonymous alert. Vigilance and working together are our greatest safety measures.

“Just like the student did today, suspected threats may be reported by anyone 24-hours a day through the District’s KidChat hotline at 1-888-KidChat (543-2428) or our Anonymous Alerts app. To learn more, please visit our Safety Information webpage.”