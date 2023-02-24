Cleveland ISD student in custody after making threat to Conroe school ahead of boy’s soccer game, district says

CLEVELAND, Texas – A student from Cleveland Independent School District is now in custody after making threats to another school in Conroe on Friday.

According to officials, Cleveland ISD was notified of the student who reportedly made the threat to Conroe ISD’s Caney Creek Campus ahead of a boys’ soccer game.

The two teams were expected to face off Friday evening.

Conroe ISD authorities say they have apprehended the student who made the threat and that the student is now in custody.

It is unclear if Friday’s game will continue as scheduled.

Cleveland ISD released the following statement:

“It is important that we inform our parents & community of situations like these. Superintendent McCanless wanted to communicate to our athletic & student parents of the circumstances. As always Cleveland ISD will continue to keep safety for our students first priority.”