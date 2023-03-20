Toddler ‘seriously injured’, chase suspect in custody following family disturbance in NW Harris County: HCSO

HOUSTON – A toddler was hospitalized and a suspect was taken into custody following a chase and standoff in northwest Harris County Monday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies initially responded to reports of a family disturbance on W. FM 1960.

According to Gonzalez, a vehicle pursuit ensued and came to a stop on Stuebner Arline at Veterans Memorial. After a short standoff with deputies, the toddler, possibly 2 years old, was taken from the vehicle. The child was seriously injured by the suspect, according to HCSO.

Gonzalez said the man was also taken into custody.

The child was flown to a hospital via Life Flight in unknown condition.

It is unknown what charges the man is expected to face.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.