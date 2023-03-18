In-N-Out Burger headed to Clear Lake: Popular burger joint bringing animal fries and double-doubles to Webster

FILE - In this June 8, 2010, file photo, In-N-Out Burger signs, two in the foreground from the fast food chain's original location, and one in the background at a new location across the Interstate 10 freeway, fill the skyline in Baldwin Park, Calif. Oregon is getting its third In-N-Out Burger joint. Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark says the California-based fast food restaurant will soon open in her city, just 45 minutes from Portland. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)

WEBSTER, Texas – In-N-Out Burger is adding a fifth restaurant in the Houston area, this time in Clear Lake.

The popular burger joint, best known for their animal fries and double-double cheeseburgers, will open a new restaurant in Webster.

The new location is at 122 El Dorado Boulevard, near H-E-B and the Gulf Freeway.

Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development for In-N-Out Burger told KPRC 2 in a statement that construction of the new restaurant has yet to take place, hence an exact opening date has not been nailed down.

“We’re excited to be in the initial stages of construction for our location at 122 El Dorado Boulevard in the Baybrook East shopping center,” Abbate told KPRC 2. “Once we break ground on a new location, it typically takes us eight to nine months to build the restaurant and open for business,”

The new In-N-Out Burger location is among several projects being worked on in the city of Webster, including the construction of a Great Wolf Lodge, a new restaurant row near Bay Area Boulevard, and an entertainment and dining district called Flyway, near NASA Bypass.

In-N-Out Burger currently has four locations in the Houston area: Katy, Stafford, The Woodlands, and FM 1960.

