Axiom Space moving into former Fry’s Electronics building in Webster, authorities say

WEBSTER, Texas – The former Fry’s Electronics building in Webster will have a new purpose: Axiom Space’s engineering operations.

Axiom Space has leased the 146,000-square-foot space, according to a social media post from Deer Park Economic Development.

“Construction is now underway to convert the building to meet its needs, including adding a collaboration workspace, offices and lab space,” the post read. “The building’s high ceilings will support Axiom’s plans for full-scale mockups and engineering units of its own space station. You may remember that there’s a mockup of the ISS hanging from the ceiling -- all of the space-related pieces and other space features unique to the facility’s design will stay in place. Axiom’s initial plans for the building are to support 400 employees, all assigned to engineering work on the Axiom Station, including development across all of its subsystems.”

Ad

The buildout will be able to accommodate up to 540 people, the post continued.

Axiom plans a move in late July or early August.