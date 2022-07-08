Great Wolf Lodge coming to Webster in 2024, developer says; See renderings of what it could look like when finished

DEER PARK, Texas – Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark is coming to Webster’s destination development and new renderings show what the resort will look like.

Dirt is moving at the 35-acre site just behind the American Furniture Warehouse along the Gulf Freeway, social media posts from Deer Park Economic Development and the City of Webster read.

This will be the second Great Wolf Lodge in the state. The development is set to open in 2024, according to the Flyway social media post.

The resort and water park will encompass at least 400,000 square-feet of entertainment and lodging space with at least 75,000 square feet for the waterpark plus 10,000 square feet for an indoor convention center facility.

At least 350 jobs will be created in the first year, the post read.

Flyway, a 120-acre development is planned by Medistar next to the Great Wolf. The plan will focus on adult and family entertainment including 1.6 million square feet of retail and restaurant development and an event lawn for things such as movie nights and outdoor concerts.

Images released by Flyway, a development in Webster. (Flyway)

Flyway is Webster's newest restaurant and entertainment destination! Anchored by the region's first and only Great Wolf Lodge, Flyway will include best-in-class operators, visitors will have the ability to purchase drinks from any establishment, stroll along the boardwalk, talk amid the trails, and enjoy some natural surroundings. Like and share our page and visit Flywaytx.com for accurate and up to date information! Posted by Flyway on Thursday, July 7, 2022

