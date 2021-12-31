Great Wolf Resorts set to break ground on Houston-area indoor waterpark in 2022, City of Webster says

WEBSTER, Texas – The Houston area may soon count a Great Wolf Lodge water park resort among its many attractions after Webster’s City Council approved a property sales agreement with the resort chain.

The Webster water park resort would be the second Great Wolf Lodge in Texas. The first opened in Grapevine in Greater Dallas in 2008.

The City of Webster and the resort chain signed the $2 million agreement during a special meeting on Nov. 16. Through the property sale agreement, Great Wolf Lodge purchased a 29-acre tract of land east of the Gulf Freeway and south of NASA Bypass, near a Topgolf location.

The contract requires the resort chain to build a family resort and water park of “no less than 400,000 square feet of combined lodging and entertainment space” which features an “indoor water park of at least 75,000 square feet in size” and a convention center of at least 10,000 square feet in size. The development must also contain various retail establishments, restaurants and children’s amenities.

“The advent of Great Wolf Lodge represents one of the most monumental accomplishments in the city’s history, as there will be only one Great Wolf Lodge within the entire Houston Metropolitan Statistical Area — and the city is thrilled that Webster will accommodate the nation’s premier indoor waterpark resort hotel and conference center,” the City of Webster said in a statement on Facebook.

Construction must begin by April 30, 2025 and be completed within three years of its commencement. In its statement, the city said the development will break ground during the first quarter of 2022.

The contract states that Great Wolf Resorts must create a minimum 350 jobs within the first year of occupancy and spend at least $75 million on the project.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to introduce the Great Wolf Lodge resort experience to new audiences, and we are excited about the prospect of bringing one of our family-friendly indoor water park resorts to southeastern Texas,” Great Wolf Resorts told KPRC 2 via a statement. “We anticipate a resort like the one we are proposing for Webster would help stimulate the economy and generate hundreds of local jobs. We are extremely appreciative of the support from the City of Webster and Harris County for this endeavor, and look forward to the next stages for this project.”