Great Wolf Lodge in Webster: Company breaks ground on resort; This is what we know so far

A photo from the Great Wolf Lodge groundbreaking event in Webster in September 2022.

WEBSTER, Texas – Great Wolf Resorts broke ground on its new resort in Webster, Texas, last week, and many details were released about the project since the event.

Great Wolf Lodge Gulf Coast Texas in Webster will be the company’s second indoor water park resort in Texas and 22nd resort in North America.

The company its more than $200 million investment from Great Wolf’s shareholders, Blackstone and Centerbridge Partners, the new Great Wolf Lodge will “provide a healthy economic boost to the region.”

Here’s what we know so far about the project:

The 532-room resort with a 95,000 square-foot indoor water park will sit on 27 acres east of the Gulf Freeway and south of the NASA Bypass, becoming a major part of the Flyway at Clear Creek development.

To build the resort, Great Wolf’s construction partner, Turner, estimates approximately 600 construction and trade workers will be required on-site each day during the peak of construction.

Great Wolf Lodge said it will look to fill approximately 500 full and part-time jobs to prepare the resort for its grand opening, ranging from senior management positions, engineering, and IT professionals to lifeguards, guest service agents, and housekeepers, all with long-term career growth potential.

The company has a “rough construction timeline” of 24 months.

The Great Wolf Lodge in Webster is expected to celebrate its grand opening in mid-to-late 2024.

See the site in the video below.

See images of the planned Great Wolf Lodge site in Webster, Texas, as the company behind the project breaks ground on the resort.

RELATED: Great Wolf Lodge coming to Webster in 2024, developer says; See renderings of what it could look like when finished

RELATED: Great Wolf Resorts set to break ground on Houston-area indoor waterpark in 2022, City of Webster says

Great Wolf Lodge groundbreaking event in Webster in September 2022. (Micahl Wyckoff)

Here’s a look at renderings of the resort property:

A rendering of the Great Wolf Lodge project in Webster, as shared by Great Wolf resorts in September 2022. (Great Wolf Lodge)

A rendering of the Great Wolf Lodge project in Webster, as shared by Great Wolf resorts in September 2022. (Great Wolf Lodge)