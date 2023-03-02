RodeoHouston hosts special day for those who experience sensory challenges

HOUSTON – If someone in your family has special needs or sensory processing disorder (SPD), the rodeo has a special event for you this Thursday.

A person with sensory processing disorder (SPD) may react to sensory stimuli in a negative way (in kids this could appear to look like a tantrum to strangers).

In reality, SPD is a feeling of overwhelm by senses like lights, noises, and various textures.

Of course, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is packed with flashing lights and sounds meant to attract and get attention. That means on typical Rodeo days, families dealing with loved ones with SPD or families with a member dealing with Autism may choose to avoid the attraction altogether.

Thursday’s effort will aim to include those families.

“Some of these families don’t have an opportunity to come because if you have a child with sensory issues, noises, lights, all of those things will be a deterrent for them, but the whole family isn’t allowed to come. So, this opens it up to the community at large,” said the Chairman of the Special Children’s Committee Stacey Anderson. “The carnival is going to be turned down, the lights will be turned down, the noises will be turned down so anyone can come and enjoy the carnival.”

RODEO SENSORY DAY

WHEN: March 2, 2023

TIME: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: RodeoHouston

NRG Park

8825 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77054

