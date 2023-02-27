Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson’s grand champion wine sells for record $325K at 2023 ‘Rodeo Uncorked!’ auction

HOUSTON – The 2023 Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Auction & Dinner announced the list of winners and purchases made by groups, companies and a familiar face in Houston on Sunday.

The wine auction was held at NRG Center Sunday where supporters gathered for the annual event. There were more than 3,000 entries from 19 countries, including Argentina, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, South Africa and Spain. At least 531 entries were from Texas wineries.

According to RodeoHouston, Businessman and rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Grand Champion Best of Show, Le Chemin du Roi Brut, Champagne AOC, NV, was purchased by J. Alan Kent Development - Julie and Alan Kent, Randa and Ray Gilliam, Andrea and Bruce Bryant, and John M. Cotterell for a Rodeo record of $325,000.

Jackson also made a huge purchase himself at the 2023 Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Auction & Dinner after he and Sire Spirits purchased 2023 Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show, Bernhardt Winery Antiquity Chardonnary Reserve, Danube Plain, 2020, for $165,000, according to a news release.

For more information on the Rodeo Uncorked! visit rodeohouston.com/wine.