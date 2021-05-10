Mostly Cloudy icon
87º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Features

Rapper 50 Cent wins Reserve Grand Champion in 2021′s Rodeo Uncorked Wine Competition

Ana Gonzalez
, Digital Contributor

Tags: 
Houston
,
50 Cent
,
Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo
,
Rodeo Uncorked
50 Cent with his prized award for Reserve Grand Champion during Saturday's 2021 Rodeo Uncorked
50 Cent with his prized award for Reserve Grand Champion during Saturday's 2021 Rodeo Uncorked (50 Cent/Twitter)

HOUSTON – 50 Cent is off to a good start during his first weekend in H-Town.

His champagne, Le Chemin Du Roi Brut, won an award for Reserve Grand Champion Best in Show during last weekend’s 2021 Rodeo Uncorked international wine competition. The champagne was purchased at the event for $160,000.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, said in a statement he “almost fainted” when he found out he won.

“I was really excited. I’m very proud of this,” he said in a news release.

The rapper also took to Twitter to announce his winnings at Saturday’s competition, showing off his new saddle.

The 2021 Rodeo Uncorked International Wine Competition took place almost a week after 50 Cent declared residency in Houston. He announced via Twitter he is currently working on a new True Crime TV show that is being filmed in the area.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: