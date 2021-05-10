Rapper 50 Cent wins Reserve Grand Champion in 2021′s Rodeo Uncorked Wine Competition

50 Cent with his prized award for Reserve Grand Champion during Saturday's 2021 Rodeo Uncorked

HOUSTON – 50 Cent is off to a good start during his first weekend in H-Town.

His champagne, Le Chemin Du Roi Brut, won an award for Reserve Grand Champion Best in Show during last weekend’s 2021 Rodeo Uncorked international wine competition. The champagne was purchased at the event for $160,000.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, said in a statement he “almost fainted” when he found out he won.

Congratulations to @50cent on winning Reserve Grand Champion in our 2021 RodeoUncorked! International Wine Competition.🍷 We’re SO happy you made the move to Houston! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1G8PHxKiWC — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) May 8, 2021

“I was really excited. I’m very proud of this,” he said in a news release.

The rapper also took to Twitter to announce his winnings at Saturday’s competition, showing off his new saddle.

They told me everybody who’s somebody in Houston is at the @RODEOHOUSTON I won reserve grand champion best in show. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/kNxJbuQJtQ — 50cent (@50cent) May 8, 2021

The 2021 Rodeo Uncorked International Wine Competition took place almost a week after 50 Cent declared residency in Houston. He announced via Twitter he is currently working on a new True Crime TV show that is being filmed in the area.