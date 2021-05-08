SOCIAL: Houstonians take 50 Cent on virtual tour of city through funny photoshopped memes

Houstonians are proud to welcome 50 Cent to the city.

To embrace him, business owners and residents are taking him on a virtual tour by photoshopping the rapper in front of popular establishments.

Was chillin with @50cent earlier showed bro around my neighborhood pic.twitter.com/X6bQLCYNIj — Marco (@marbitos) May 6, 2021

Using the photo of him wearing a Houston Astros hat and a blue-collared shirt, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, can be found in front of Gulfgate Mall, the Children’s Museum of Houston, Whataburger, and the Houston Humane Society.

Other photos have the celebrity in Houston neighborhoods like Alief, in traffic and partying in a club.

In the original photo, Jackson was standing in front of the city’s legendary Astrodome.

Check out some of the social media posts below:

In Houston traffic