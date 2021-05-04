Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

H-Town bound: Rapper 50 Cent says he’s living in Houston now

Brittany Taylor
, Digital News Editor

Rapper 50 Cent said he lives in Houston on May 4, 2021. (50 Cent/Instagram)

HOUSTON – 50 Cent just joined a list of celebs who now reside in the Bayou City.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, made the announcement on his social media platforms with a photo of him wearing a Houston Astros hat while standing in front of the city’s legendary Astrodome.

The New York native was welcomed by Houston rapper Paul Wall on his Instagram post, saying, “I got you a slab ready and waiting for u, wya I’ll drop it off for u.”

Houstonians also welcomed 50 Cent on his social media post:

“Houston is where it’s at bro!” said username Yusuf_abubakar.

“Welcome to Htown,” said username Jessinthaboxx.

“Hope to see you around H-Town soon,” said username Sounthern_brownbeauty.

