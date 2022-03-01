50 Cent does it again, buys wine that ‘costs more than Rolls Royce’ at Houston’s Rodeo Uncorked

HOUSTON – Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has been having a grand time in Houston since taking the city by storm last year, and now, he is still making major moves at the legendary Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo festivities.

On Sunday, Jackson and other heavy hitters attended the 2022 Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Auction & Dinner at NRG Center, where winning wines from the 2022 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition were auctioned.

Jackson, who is a rapper, actor, director and entrepreneur - turned mogul - can now add “auction winner” to his accolades.

The 2022 Top Texas Wine, Hye Meadow Winery Boooom Red, Texas High Plains, 2017, was purchased by Jackson and Sire Spirits, LLC (Branson Cognac and Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne), for $125,000. Jackson exhibited the 2021 Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show with his Le Chemin Du Roi Brut, Champagne AOC, NV.

To say he was excited, is an understatement.

Ad

so i finally won a bid at the win auction, your a nobody till you win a bid at the wine auction. now i have bottle of wine that cost more then Rolls Royce. 😕i just got excited. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/uNktRAzd00 — 50cent (@50cent) February 28, 2022

The 2022 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition Grand Champion Best of Show sold for a Rodeo record $250,000. J. Lohr Vineyards Cuvee PAU Red, Paso Robles, 2017, was purchased by Andrea and Bruce Bryant, John M. Cotterell, Julie and Alan Kent, and Kristina and Paul Somerville.

The 2022 Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show, Nice Winery Cabernet Franc, Paicines, 2018, owned by past Rodeo scholarship recipient Ryan Levy, was purchased by Amegy Bank of Texas, Lisa M. Blackwood, Fidelis New Energy, LLC, and Randa and Ray Gilliam, for $200,000.

The 2022 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition was held in honor of Charles M. “Bear” Dalton, founding member of the annual wine competition, as well as the Rodeo’s wine committees. This year’s competition featured 2,862 entries from 17 countries, including France, Spain, Italy, Israel, Peru, Argentina and South Africa. Of those entries, 480 entries were from Texas wineries, and 203 entries came from this year’s featured region, Washington State, an established wine-growing region with a reputation for excellence in wine production.

Ad

For more information on the Rodeo Uncorked! visit rodeohouston.com/wine.