MAPPED: Texas trail riders saddle up ahead of Rodeo Houston; See where they’re headed

News Producer Evanne Robinson captured these photos on the Prairie View Trail Ride

HOUSTON – The 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is almost here.

More than 2,000 trail riders, along with their horses and wagons, have hit the trails to kick off Houston’s rodeo season.

The annual tradition, which dates back to 1952, began when four men traveled on horseback from Brenham to raise awareness for the event, according to the Houston Rodeo website.

Beginning Feb. 19, trail rides from all over Texas will travel more than 1,300 miles across the Lone Star State to arrive in Memorial Park by Feb. 25 for an awards ceremony. In all, there will be 11 trail rides.

Below you’ll find a map with the individual route of each trail ride:

Northeastern

Years of Participation: 28

Established: 1982

Start Date: Feb. 19, 2023

Location: Cheeks, Texas

Distance: 111 miles

Number of Riders: 55

Number of Wagons: 19

Prairie View

About the Ride

Years of Participation: 66

Established: January 1957

Start Date: Feb. 19, 2023

Location: Hempstead, Texas

Distance: 78 miles

Number of Riders: 300

Number of Wagons: 9

Salt Grass

About the Ride

Years of Participation: 72

Established: January 1952

Start Date: Feb. 19, 2023

Location: Cat Spring, Texas

Distance: 105 miles

Number of Riders: 1,000

Number of Wagons: 22

Sam Houston

About the Ride

Years of Participation: 69

Established: February 1955

Start Date: Feb. 2, 2023

Location: Montgomery, Texas

Distance: 70 miles

Number of Riders: 100

Number of Wagons: 10

Southwest

About the Ride

Years of Participation: 30

Established: January 1993

Start Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Location: Rosenberg, Texas

Distance: 120 miles

Number of Riders: 294

Number of Wagons: 7

Southwestern Trail Riders of Houston

About the Ride

Years of Participation: 48

Established: January 1973

Start Date: Feb. 17, 2023

Location: West Columbia, Texas

Distance: 100 miles

Number of Riders: 250

Number of Wagons: 11

Texas Cattlemen’s

About the Ride

Years of Participation: 35

Established: January 1985

Start Date: Feb. 20, 2023

Location: Magnolia, Texas

Distance: 60 miles

Number of Riders: 35

Number of Wagons: 3

Texas Independence

About the Ride

Years of Participation: 62

Established: January 1961

Start Date: Feb. 18, 2023

Location: La Marque, Texas

Distance: 75 miles

Number of Riders: 50 – 100

Number of Wagons: 14

The Spanish

About the Ride

Years of Participation: 63

Established: January 1961

Start Date: Feb. 18, 2023

Location: Shepherd, Texas

Distance: 109 miles

Number of Riders: 125

Number of Wagons: 9

Valley Lodge

About the Ride

Years of Participation: 63

Established: January 1959

Start Date: Feb. 18, 2023

Location: Brookshire, Texas

Distance: 74.5 miles

Number of Riders: 74

Number of Wagons: 4

For more information about the trail rides, including schedules, click here.

