MAPPED: Texas trail riders saddle up ahead of Rodeo Houston; See where they’re headed

HOUSTON – The 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is almost here.
More than 2,000 trail riders, along with their horses and wagons, have hit the trails to kick off Houston’s rodeo season.
The annual tradition, which dates back to 1952, began when four men traveled on horseback from Brenham to raise awareness for the event, according to the Houston Rodeo website.
Beginning Feb. 19, trail rides from all over Texas will travel more than 1,300 miles across the Lone Star State to arrive in Memorial Park by Feb. 25 for an awards ceremony. In all, there will be 11 trail rides.
Northeastern
- Years of Participation: 28
- Established: 1982
- Start Date: Feb. 19, 2023
- Location: Cheeks, Texas
- Distance: 111 miles
- Number of Riders: 55
- Number of Wagons: 19
Prairie View
About the Ride
- Years of Participation: 66
- Established: January 1957
- Start Date: Feb. 19, 2023
- Location: Hempstead, Texas
- Distance: 78 miles
- Number of Riders: 300
- Number of Wagons: 9
Salt Grass
About the Ride
- Years of Participation: 72
- Established: January 1952
- Start Date: Feb. 19, 2023
- Location: Cat Spring, Texas
- Distance: 105 miles
- Number of Riders: 1,000
- Number of Wagons: 22
Sam Houston
About the Ride
- Years of Participation: 69
- Established: February 1955
- Start Date: Feb. 2, 2023
- Location: Montgomery, Texas
- Distance: 70 miles
- Number of Riders: 100
- Number of Wagons: 10
Southwest
About the Ride
- Years of Participation: 30
- Established: January 1993
- Start Date: Feb. 18, 2022
- Location: Rosenberg, Texas
- Distance: 120 miles
- Number of Riders: 294
- Number of Wagons: 7
Southwestern Trail Riders of Houston
About the Ride
- Years of Participation: 48
- Established: January 1973
- Start Date: Feb. 17, 2023
- Location: West Columbia, Texas
- Distance: 100 miles
- Number of Riders: 250
- Number of Wagons: 11
Texas Cattlemen’s
About the Ride
- Years of Participation: 35
- Established: January 1985
- Start Date: Feb. 20, 2023
- Location: Magnolia, Texas
- Distance: 60 miles
- Number of Riders: 35
- Number of Wagons: 3
Texas Independence
About the Ride
- Years of Participation: 62
- Established: January 1961
- Start Date: Feb. 18, 2023
- Location: La Marque, Texas
- Distance: 75 miles
- Number of Riders: 50 – 100
- Number of Wagons: 14
The Spanish
About the Ride
- Years of Participation: 63
- Established: January 1961
- Start Date: Feb. 18, 2023
- Location: Shepherd, Texas
- Distance: 109 miles
- Number of Riders: 125
- Number of Wagons: 9
Valley Lodge
About the Ride
- Years of Participation: 63
- Established: January 1959
- Start Date: Feb. 18, 2023
- Location: Brookshire, Texas
- Distance: 74.5 miles
- Number of Riders: 74
- Number of Wagons: 4
For more information about the trail rides, including schedules, click here.
