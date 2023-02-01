By the numbers: Trail riders to saddle up as Houston Rodeo approaches; What to expect

HOUSTON – With the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo approaching, here’s what you need to know about the trail rides set to begin on Sunday, Feb. 19, by the important numbers.

See a map of the trail rides here.

10

In the past there have been 11 or 12 trail rides, but this year there are 10:

2,000+

More than 2,000 trail riders will saddle up and head out across the great state of Texas beginning Sunday, Feb. 19.

1,000+

The trail riders will travel more than 1,000 miles combined on horseback and by wagon.

6501

These trail rides will end at Memorial Park at 6501 Memorial Drive. The rides help kick off rodeo season in Houston. An awards ceremony will be held on Friday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.

5

Each trail ride has an individual travel route throughout the week with stops and overnight stays, but the longest stay out on the trail is between Feb. 19, 2023 (Sunday) and Feb. 24, 2023 (Friday).

1952

In January of 1952, the first Trail Ride took place with four men from Brenham, Texas. These and other fun and amazing rodeo facts here.

71

This is the 71st year of the Houston Rodeo trail rides.

