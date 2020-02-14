Map: See the routes of the 12 Houston Rodeo trail rides

HOUSTON – The 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is almost here.

More than 2,000 trail riders, along with their horses and wagons, are getting ready to hit the trails to kick off Houston’s rodeo season.

The annual tradition, which dates back to 1952, began when four men traveled on horseback from Brenham to raise awareness for the event, according to the Houston Rodeo website.

Beginning Feb. 22, trail rides from all over Texas and Logansport, Louisiana will travel more than 1,300 miles across the Lone Star State to arrive in Memorial Park by Feb. 28 for an awards ceremony. In all, there will be 12 trail rides.

Below you’ll find a map with the individual route of each trail ride:

Mission

Start location: San Antonio

Distance they’ll travel: 239 miles

Riders: 75

Wagons: 4

Northeastern

Start location: Cheeks

Distance they’ll travel: 109 miles

Riders: Unknown

Wagons: 7

Old Spanish

Start location: Logansport, Louisiana

Distance they’ll travel: 210 miles

Riders: 50-75

Wagons: 0

Prairie View

Start location: Hempstead

Distance they’ll travel: 84 miles

Riders: 200

Wagons: 8

Salt Grass

Start location: Cat Spring

Distance they’ll travel: 103 miles

Riders: 964

Wagons: 24

Sam Houston

Start location: Montgomery

Distance they’ll travel: 70 miles

Riders: 100

Wagons: 10

Southwest

Start location: Rosenberg

Distance they’ll travel: 123 miles

Riders: 200

Wagons: 7

Southwestern Trail Riders of Houston

Start location: West Columbia

Distance they’ll travel: 200 miles

Riders: 250

Wagons: 8

Texas Cattlemen’s

Location: Tomball

Distance they’ll travel: 28 miles

Riders: 25

Wagons: 2

Texas Independence

Start location: La Marque

Distance they’ll travel: 100 miles

Riders: 50 to 100

Wagons: Unknown

The Spanish

Start location: Shepherd

Distance they’ll travel: 109 miles

Riders: 125

Wagons: 10

Valley Lodge

Start location: Brookshire

Distance they’ll travel: 71.5 miles

Riders: 100

Wagons: 10

For more information about the trail rides, including schedules, click here.