Map: See the routes of the 12 Houston Rodeo trail rides
HOUSTON – The 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is almost here.
More than 2,000 trail riders, along with their horses and wagons, are getting ready to hit the trails to kick off Houston’s rodeo season.
The annual tradition, which dates back to 1952, began when four men traveled on horseback from Brenham to raise awareness for the event, according to the Houston Rodeo website.
Beginning Feb. 22, trail rides from all over Texas and Logansport, Louisiana will travel more than 1,300 miles across the Lone Star State to arrive in Memorial Park by Feb. 28 for an awards ceremony. In all, there will be 12 trail rides.
Below you’ll find a map with the individual route of each trail ride:
Mission
- Start location: San Antonio
- Distance they’ll travel: 239 miles
- Riders: 75
- Wagons: 4
Northeastern
- Start location: Cheeks
- Distance they’ll travel: 109 miles
- Riders: Unknown
- Wagons: 7
Old Spanish
- Start location: Logansport, Louisiana
- Distance they’ll travel: 210 miles
- Riders: 50-75
- Wagons: 0
Prairie View
- Start location: Hempstead
- Distance they’ll travel: 84 miles
- Riders: 200
- Wagons: 8
Salt Grass
- Start location: Cat Spring
- Distance they’ll travel: 103 miles
- Riders: 964
- Wagons: 24
Sam Houston
- Start location: Montgomery
- Distance they’ll travel: 70 miles
- Riders: 100
- Wagons: 10
Southwest
- Start location: Rosenberg
- Distance they’ll travel: 123 miles
- Riders: 200
- Wagons: 7
Southwestern Trail Riders of Houston
- Start location: West Columbia
- Distance they’ll travel: 200 miles
- Riders: 250
- Wagons: 8
Texas Cattlemen’s
- Location: Tomball
- Distance they’ll travel: 28 miles
- Riders: 25
- Wagons: 2
Texas Independence
- Start location: La Marque
- Distance they’ll travel: 100 miles
- Riders: 50 to 100
- Wagons: Unknown
The Spanish
- Start location: Shepherd
- Distance they’ll travel: 109 miles
- Riders: 125
- Wagons: 10
Valley Lodge
- Start location: Brookshire
- Distance they’ll travel: 71.5 miles
- Riders: 100
- Wagons: 10
For more information about the trail rides, including schedules, click here.
