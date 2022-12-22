Texas hard freeze versus Storm Uri: 3 ways the weather ahead can’t compare to February 2021

KILLEEN, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 18: Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Local officials have repeated in recent days that the Texas freeze will not compare to the deadly and devastating Winter Storm Uri in in February 2021.

But just what’s different? Let us count the ways to three.

Precipitation

Storm Uri dumped record amounts of snow on Texas, with the frigid temperatures and severe weather impacting all 254 counties in the state in February 2021. Snow and ice paired with ultra-low temperatures caused widespread road closures and dangerous travel conditions. State emergency management leaders activated warming centers in communities across Texas and numerous personnel were deployed to assist stranded motorists and conduct welfare checks. Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for all 254 counties in the state. The storm contributed to at least 210 deaths, and sources cited by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas estimated the state’s storm-related financial losses would range from $80 billion to $130 billion.

Looking ahead to this freeze, meteorologists are anticipating very little to no precipitation in the Houston area. The precipitation in tandem with the cold temperatures were contributing factors to the crippling impact on people’s pipes and other infrastructure during Storm Uri. At this time, the weather has been well into the 50s and 60s for the past few weeks, so a widespread and deep ground freeze is not anticipated. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Tuesday that officials are anticipating a cold weather and wind event -- not a precipitation event. Local officials expect three nights and mornings that will be extremely cold.

Length of the cold

Winter Storm Uri’s cold lasted for approximately a week, whereas this hard freeze is only expected over about three nights and mornings. The shortened time frame will likely lessen the impact of the cold on people, pets and pipes. But don’t put down your guard now! Make sure everything is taken care of -- and if you’re wondering about whether to drip your faucets, get that information here.

Threat to the grid

Winter Storm Uri overwhelmed the state’s main electric grid and killed hundreds of people. Officials are promising that, this time, the power will stay on.

Speaking of this weather event, Peter Lake, chair of the Public Utility Commission, said this: “The grid is ready and reliable. We expect to have sufficient generation to meet demand throughout this entire winter weather event.” Read more here from the Texas Tribune.