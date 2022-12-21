What you should know about fireplace and chimney care before freezing temperatures arrive in our area

HOUSTON – We know many people will be trying to stay warm during the drastic drop in temperatures this week, but if you’ll be using a fireplace to do that, here are some things you need to know before lighting it.

Houston area business owner Nadav Shoham says he’s busier than ever these days.

“Twelve to 18 jobs a day,” said Shoham.

When the temperatures drop, Shoham said his business Texas Chimney is usually called on to clean fireplaces for customers.

“The people that didn’t check out their chimney or fireplace or who was kind of afraid and scared to light it without checking it out,” Shoman explained.

He said there are steps you can take at home.

“Check out that they have a cap on top of the chimney,” he said. “If you have a cap, supposedly there’s no animal that got in or any bird’s nest. It’s not blocked.”

The next step, he said, is to take a look inside.

“(Look inside) To see the smoke chamber and chimney to see that it’s not clogged,” Shoman said.

Then he said you can light a test fire.

“Take a sheet of magazine paper and slice it into small sheets, put a bunch of them under the grill and light it up and see if it goes well,” he said.

If smoke starts to fill the room, Shoman said to call a professional.

“Any home, which is more than 15 to 20 years old, must have repairs and be checked out,” Shoman said.