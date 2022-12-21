HYPOTHERMIA: Here are the warning signs you need to look for ahead of this week’s freeze

Here's what to know ahead of the arctic blast

HOUSTON – As temperatures plunge over the next couple of days, people in our area will be at risk of getting hypothermia when spending time outside.

If you’re working outdoors, or among the older population, or a small child, this is especially concerning.

“It can set in in about 20 minutes, maybe even 30 minutes,” explained Dr. Michelle Udayamurthy with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. “You get colder extremities, that’s the first thing you would notice.”

Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it.

Warning signs include:

Confusion

Difficulty speaking

Sleepiness

Stiff muscles

Shivering

“A person is like uncontrollably, shivering and like they can’t control their shivering, so that’s a time to say, ‘Hey, we need to move to a warmer environment,’” Dr. Udayamurthy said.

In the case this happens, move the person indoors and replace any cold, wet clothing with dry coats or blankets.