Mayor Turner, Judge Hidalgo urge Houstonians to prepare, plan ahead of hard freeze this week

KILLEEN, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 18: Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner on Tuesday provided an update on the hard freeze that’s heading to our area Thursday.

During the news conference, Hidalgo said that this freeze will likely be nothing like the 2021 winter storm.

“This week we are facing something different, a hard freeze. We face it once about every five years or so. It is something we can handle if we all work together,” Hidalgo explained.

She continued by saying this week’s weather event should be much different from the past weather events because the weather is showing only a hard freeze, no snow or icy roads, which were some factors that made the 2021 winter storm so horrific.

The freeze, which is expected to hit our area Thursday night and continue through Saturday, is expected to reach temperatures in the teens to low 20s. In this case, Hidalgo said the biggest threat is to people, pets and pipes.

In preparation for the freeze, Hidalgo said the county is working with the city and will have teams in the Emergency Operation Center on Thursday.

She also added that she has been in constant communication with ERCOT and CenterPoint, who will also have teams on standby in case of an electrical emergency, which they are not expecting.

Hidalgo also reached out to the Coalition for the Homeless, which is working with people in encampments, encouraging them to find shelter ahead of Thursday.

TxDOT and the Toll Road Authority will also be out Thursday and Friday ensuring roads are safe for drivers.

The county has also opened up a number of warming centers ahead of the freeze.

For the community, Hidalgo and Mayor Turner are asking residents to follow these steps:

If you’re leaving town, turn off your water and drain pipes

Wear layered clothing

Check on your elderly neighbors, people with disabilities and the homeless community

Bring pets inside or make sure they are warm and have water

Cover plants or bring them inside

Cover exposed pipes

