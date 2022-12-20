LIST: These warming centers will operate in Houston-area during Arctic cold front

A cold front will move into the Houston area on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30′s and 20′s by Thursday night. Several institutions will operate warming centers during the extreme weather event.
We will update this list as more warming centers are announced.
Lakewood Church
Lakewood Church will be open as a warming center for those in need beginning Thursday evening.
McGuire Dent Recreation Center
The City of Galveston will open a warming center at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th Street, on Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m.
