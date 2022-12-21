To drip or not to drip those faucets? That is the question, Houston area. Here’s what we know from Harris County, Houston officials

HOUSTON – It’s not quite the Shakespeare line, but it’s the proverbial question on many Houston-area residents’ minds as the freeze heads toward our area. So should you drip or not drip your faucets. This is what we know.

To trickle or not trickle? This is what local authorities are saying

Houston city residents who have water that comes from pumping stations: Do not drip your water faucets. The City of Houston system is run not through water towers, but through repump stations on the ground and it requires electricity. The city said Tuesday during a news conference that it asks that people not drip their faucets because it could put pressure on the system that could actually cause pressure losses throughout the system.

Harris County residents on a water tower system: If you’re leaving town, turn off your water and drain your pipes. That means locating your main shutoff valve -- that’s usually a black box near the curb outside and turn the valve to shut off the water. Then you need to drain the water by turning on the faucets. Get more information at ReadyHarris.org.

If you’re staying in town, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said, take precautions before Thursday afternoon -- by Thursday midday, make sure you’ve done these things. If you’re part of a water tower system, keep the water trickling. Keep all of your faucets trickling overnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

How can I tell if my water comes from a pumping station or a water tower?

Check your water bill. If you’re getting your water from a municipal utility district, or MUD district, it’s on a water tower system (trickle). If you’re getting your water from the City of Houston, it’s a pumping system (don’t trickle).

Do you have additional questions about the freeze that you’d like us to ask local officials? Let us know in the comments and we could ask them on your behalf.