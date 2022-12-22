Arctic air moves in today, bitter cold expected Friday!

Arctic air in time for Christmas:
An arctic cold front will move in on Thursday which will bring temperatures in the teens for Friday morning. We will likely stay below freezing through Saturday afternoon. Today is the day to prep your home and property and don’t forget the outdoor pets!
Arctic Alerts:
The National Weather service has placed us under a hard freeze warning from Thursday afternoon through Saturday at noon. Temperatures will be below freezing for 36-44 hours.
The National Weather service has placed us under a wind chill warning from Thursday evening through Friday morning. Conditions will feel like zero outside. Stay inside and bundle up if you must leave the house.
Arctic Front Timing:
Preparations need to be completed by Thursday morning as indications are the arctic cold front will arrive mid-afternoon on Thursday. Expect temperatures to drop quickly at least 10-20 degrees within an hour or so.
Temperatures will rapidly plunge from the 60s into the 30s behind it! Strong north wind from 20-30mph will make wind chills feel like the single digits Friday morning!
Now is the time to start winterizing your homes! Remember to protect your pets, plants, pools, pipes and people!
10-day forecast:
Today and tomorrow are the best days to prep for the arctic cold Thursday night and into Friday. We’ll stay dry with the cold air thankfully, so expect sunshine and mid 40s for Christmas, then we’re back to a warming trend going into New Year’s Eve!
