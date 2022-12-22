Arctic air moves in today, bitter cold expected Friday!

Arctic air in time for Christmas:

An arctic cold front will move in on Thursday which will bring temperatures in the teens for Friday morning. We will likely stay below freezing through Saturday afternoon. Today is the day to prep your home and property and don’t forget the outdoor pets!

It will be very cold. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Arctic Alerts:

The National Weather service has placed us under a hard freeze warning from Thursday afternoon through Saturday at noon. Temperatures will be below freezing for 36-44 hours.

Hard Freeze warning issued for all of Southeast Texas until Saturday at noon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The National Weather service has placed us under a wind chill warning from Thursday evening through Friday morning. Conditions will feel like zero outside. Stay inside and bundle up if you must leave the house.

Temperatures are expected to go as low as 11 degrees with this warning that will stay in place until Saturday at noon. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Arctic Front Timing:

Preparations need to be completed by Thursday morning as indications are the arctic cold front will arrive mid-afternoon on Thursday. Expect temperatures to drop quickly at least 10-20 degrees within an hour or so.

Thursday Afternoon Cold Front (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures will rapidly plunge from the 60s into the 30s behind it! Strong north wind from 20-30mph will make wind chills feel like the single digits Friday morning!

9pm Thursday (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Bitterly Cold Friday Morning (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Now is the time to start winterizing your homes! Remember to protect your pets, plants, pools, pipes and people!

Make sure you remember the P's! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

Today and tomorrow are the best days to prep for the arctic cold Thursday night and into Friday. We’ll stay dry with the cold air thankfully, so expect sunshine and mid 40s for Christmas, then we’re back to a warming trend going into New Year’s Eve!

10-Day Forecast (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)