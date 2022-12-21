All ERCOT transmission service providers have declared ‘readiness’, according to the Public Utility Commission

HOUSTON – Bright and early Tuesday morning, the Public Utility Commission of Texas delivered a measure of good news concerning the Texas Power Grid.

The good news is a filing that every transmission service provider within ERCOT’s jurisdiction has officially declared winterization readiness.

So-called TSPs own and operate the equipment that transmits and distributes power.

PUC Document reflecting TSP readiness declarations, dated Dec. 20, 2022 (KPRC-TV)

But, the weatherization inspection of the individual facilities that do the actual transmission of ERCOT power is not yet complete.

About 200 of roughly 400 facilities have been inspected, so far. The inspections are not scheduled to be completed until the end of February 2023.

Both the winterization requirements and subsequent inspections were part of Texas SB3, legislation which mandated tougher requirements to demonstrate inclement weather preparation.