HISD cancels school Monday due to Boil Water Notice across the City of Houston, district confirms

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District has canceled all operations for Monday due to a boil water notice impacting most parts of the city.

According to HISD officials, all Houston ISD schools, offices, and facilities will be closed on Nov. 28. due to major complications with the city’s main water system.

#HISD will closely monitor the situation and provide additional updates regarding operations tomorrow,” the district’s Twitter read.

