Governor Abbott sends immediate resources to Houston as city remains under boil water notice

TEXAS – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to send all necessary resources to the city of Houston after a boil water notice was issued following a power outage that impacted three water treatment plants.

The TDEM is reportedly working with Houston officials to quickly address all needs and TCEQ stands ready to review the city of Houston’s water sample results and offer any additional technical assistance.

“The State of Texas is immediately responding and deploying support to Houston as they work to get a safe supply of water back online,” said Governor Abbott. “We have been in contact with Mayor Turner to offer the full support of the state, and we’re currently working to fulfill the city’s request for help with rapid turnaround of water sample results. I thank TDEM and TCEQ for swiftly responding to help address this issue. We urge those that the boil water notice affects to continue heeding the guidance of local officials and take adequate precautions when boiling and using water. Together, we will ensure our fellow Texans are supported while the city’s water supply returns.”

As of Sunday night, officials have not released an estimated time of restoration to the water supply.

