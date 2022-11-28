Boil water notice issued for the entire City of Houston after water pressure dropped due to power outage, officials announce

HOUSTON – The entire city of Houston has been placed under a boil water notice, effective immediately, city officials announced Sunday.

According to Houston Public Works, the notice was issued after the pressure from the city’s main water system dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m.

Officials have not announced an expected timeframe on when the notice will be lifted.

CLICK HERE FOR MAP OF IMPACTED AREAS

As a result of the Boil Water Notice, the public is advised:

*Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

*Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes.

*Let it cool before using.

*Individuals without power to boil water are advised to use bottled water for consumption.