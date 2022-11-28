Questions we asked the director of Houston Water after citywide boil water order was issued

KPRC 2 knows many of you are asking questions about what happened Sunday that caused the entire city to face a boil water order that’s impacting homes, businesses, and schools.

We brought a few of the questions we saw being asked most frequently to the Director of Houston Water Yvonne Williams Forrest. Below is what we were told at this point.

QUESTION: What caused the power outage and how long was the power out?

ANSWER: “We are still investigating all the details from what we can tell the power disturbance started about 10:30 a.m. and the pressure alarms went off. It took I want to say about an hour or so to start recovering.” “I don’t have the exact amount of time right now.”

QUESTION: Why didn’t the generators kick in as soon as the power went out?

ANSWER: “Our generators are not designed to kick on automatically. They are designed to operate post Hurricane.”

QUESTION: Why was there a delay in issuing the boil water order?

ANSWER: “The time between when the event happened and the notice is due to each event being unique and having to go out into the field and verify, communicate with TCEQ, Fill out all the steps and make sure the information is correct.”

QUESTION: What happens now?

ANSWER: “We are waiting for TCEQ to approve our sampling plan. We will begin collecting samples first thing in the morning.”

Houston water said it’s possible the notice will be lifted by Tuesday. Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office tweeted a similar timeline late Sunday, saying the order could be lifted by Monday night or Tuesday morning.

While the concern over the water supply may be alleviated within a day or two, some of the responses available tonight have led to additional questions. The KPRC 2 team, including KPRC 2 Investigates, will follow up with local leaders and industry experts and provide updates as we get them.

