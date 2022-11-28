Need bottled water? These are distribution sites across Houston as boil-water situation continues

A customer stocks up on bottled water in a Sam's Club during a heatwave on July 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Excessive heat warnings have been issued across Texas with a predicted high of 102 degrees in Houston. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – An estimated 2.2 million people are feeling the effects of the a pressure drop at the city’s main water system on Sunday.

As KPRC 2 reported, the pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m. You can read more about the incident here.

As Houston-area residents respond -- boiling water and switching to bottled drinking water -- supply for the bottled water is dwindling in stores.

Many people stocking up on bottled water this morning at grocery stores following the Boil Water Notice issued in #Houston. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/bBWXcMRLae — Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) November 28, 2022

Here are some of the distribution resources for water we’ve learned about. (This story will be updated as we hear about more events and resources until the issue is resolved.)

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee event

Where: Holman Street Baptist Church, 3501 Holman St., Houston, 77004

When: Monday 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

What: Drive-thru registration on-site, no pre-registration and walk-ups are welcome. The water giveaway is with the flu vaccine. For more information, call 713-655-0050

NACC Disaster Services

Where: 16680 Central Green Blvd. Houston, 77032

When: 1:30 p.m.

What: NACC will be giving out one package of water per household.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday that widespread water distributions would likely not occur as of this time due to the ability to boil water.

A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Houston ‼️ Everyone should boil the water before drinking, cooking, bathing, and brushing their teeth.



More Information Belowhttps://t.co/O5uo7deQBI pic.twitter.com/1Pozmv0imS — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) November 28, 2022

