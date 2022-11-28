Boil Water Notice issued for parts Fort Bend County, Houston Public Works says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A Boil Water Notice was issued by the City of Houston Public Works Department Sunday that includes a portion of Fort Bend County, according to a news release.

According to Houston Public Works, the affected area is in the Blue Ridge area that is serviced by the East Water Purification Plant located at 2342 Federal Rd. #2276.

According to city officials, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

As a result of the Boil Water Notice, the public is advised:

Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes.

Let it cool before using.

Individuals without the power to boil water are advised to use bottled water for consumption.

The City of Houston notified Fort Bend ISD Sunday evening that a boil water notice is in effect for areas of the city that include Willowridge High School, Christa McAuliffe Middle School, and Ridgemont, Ridgegate, Briargate and Blue Ridge elementary schools.

The affected schools will be open Monday, according to the district. The district said it will supply bottled water to everyone on campus. Additionally, meal service students and staff will be adjusted, FBISD said.

The district said it is “confident our student and staff hydration and nutritional needs can be safely met.”

The City of Houston monitored water pressures across the city throughout the day. Water pressure was restored to all customers shortly after the power outage. If you are still experiencing low water pressure, please call 311.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact 311 or email waterquality@houstontx.gov. For a link to the impacted area: bit.ly/boilwaternoticenov202

CLICK HERE FOR MAP OF IMPACTED AREAS

(High traffic demand on the Houston Public Works link is said to be responsible for issues some are experiencing with getting the map to load.)

FAQ: Scroll down for the City of Houston’s document on frequently asked questions related to a boil water order notice.