‘I Am Vanessa Guillen’: Netflix announces documentary about U.S. soldier murdered on Fort Hood base

The popular streaming service Netflix has announced an anticipated film depicting the life and tragic death of U.S. Army Soldier Vanessa Guillen while she was stationed at Fort Hood back in 2020.

According to Netflix.com, the documentary will take a deep dive into Vanessa’s life, including her childhood dream of always wanting to join the military and her transition to the Fort Hood army base.

Investigation revealed that Vanessa had been sexually harassed by other soldiers while on base, and although she informed military leaders, her complaints were never resolved.

In 2020, Vanessa was reported missing. The then 20-year-old’s remains were later found along the Leon River and it was determined that she had been murdered by a fellow soldier, according to police.

“At the core, this is a story about overcoming the greatest odds imaginable in the name of family, love, and justice. This is David vs. Goliath on steroids. Taking on the U.S. military, one of the largest, most powerful institutions in America, is no easy feat. In making the film, it was incredible to witness a family, in the most tragic moment of their lives, put their grief aside, step out into the public arena and fight for the greater good,” Director Christy Wegener said.

Vanessa’s family, particularly her sisters Mayra and Lupe, have been at the forefront of helping to change rules and policies on military bases around the U.S., demanding superior leaders take the complaints of those on base seriously and continue to investigate after claims of abuse have been made.

The documentary is expected to be released on Nov. 17, 2022.

