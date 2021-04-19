Gate at Fort Hood to be named in honor of Vanessa Guillen

FORT HOOD, Texas – A gate at Fort Hood will be named in honor of a Houston soldier who was killed while stationed at the military installation.

Officials at the post will dedicate the access gate to 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillen during a ceremony scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Guillen’s family is scheduled to speak after the ceremony.

April marks a year since Guillen disappeared. After months of searching, her remains were found in a shallow grave near Fort Hood.

Investigators have said Guillen was killed by a fellow soldier. The suspect in Guillen’s death killed himself as police moved in to arrest him.

