Family, supporters organize #IAmVanessaGuillen week

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this July 30, 2020, file photo, an banner with the image of slain Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen and #IAmVanessaGuillen is displayed before the start of a news conference on the National Mall in Washington. The death of Guillen, who was slain by a fellow soldier at the Texas Army base where they both worked, has been classified as "in the line of duty," according to a report by U.S. Army officials. The results were presented to the Guilln family on Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

HOUSTON – Family and supporters of Vanessa Guillen are hosting a week of events in her honor, her sister Mayra Guillen announced on social media.

Guillen, a 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier, went missing and was allegedly murdered on April 22, 2020. Her remains were found in a shallow grave near Fort Hood in late June.

The month of April marks one year from her disappearance.

“We must take this time to remember and reflect, to stand up for change, and motivate ourselves to do better,” the organizers said.

Ad

Organizers have planned a range of events, which will be held in-person or virtually via Facebook or Instagram, including the introduction of new state and federal legislation, a virtual 5K run, and a candlelight vigil at the Vanessa Guillen mural in Washington D.C.

They also encourage others across the country to organize local vigils at her murals on Thursday.

For more information, follow @FindVanessaGuillen.

Please share. This means a lot to us. #iamvanessaguillen pic.twitter.com/mzyTYU4VQC — Mayra Guillen (@mguilen_) April 18, 2021

Here is an outline of the events:

Monday, April 19

Remember and Reflect

All Day - Fort Hood dedication for the Vanessa Guillen gate

1 p.m. CT - Vanessa Guillen mural

Tuesday, April 20

Stand Up for Change

Texas State Capital representatives and senators introduce new legation, naming a highway “The Vanessa Guillen Memorial Highway” and naming September 30 as “Vanessa Guillen Day in Texas.

10:30 a.m. CT - Press conference at Agricultural Museum

Ad

Wednesday, April 21

Workout Wednesday

All day - Virtual 5K “Run for Vanessa Guillen.” Participants are asked to wear a shirt representing Guillen and run a 5K in her honor. Tag @FindVanessaGuillen and use the hashtag, #RunForVanessaGuillen.

Thursday, April 22

Moment of Silence

Congresswoman Jackie Speier introduces the “I am Vanessa Guillen” Act. Senator Hinora is also expected to make comments during a press conference at Federal Triangle in D.C.

6:30 p.m. EST - Candlelight vigil at the Vanessa Guillen mural, 3552 14th Street NW, Washington D.C., held by the Guillen family and attorney Natalie Khawam.