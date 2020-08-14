Vanessa Guillen timeline: These are the dates to know about her case

HOUSTON – Here is a timeline of the Vanessa Guillen case, from the alleged details about her death to the most current information available about the court proceedings.

APRIL

April 22, 2020: Vanessa Guillen went missing on April 22. According to Cecily Ann Aguilar, Robinson killed Guillen that day “by striking her in the head with a hammer while on Ft. Hood,” and then she helped him mutilate and dispose of her body.

JUNE

June 30, 2020: Human remains found near Leon River in Bell County.

JULY

July 1, 2020: The soldier suspected in Guillen’s slaying, Spc. Aaron Robinson, died by suicide on July 1 as police were trying to take him into custody.

July 2, 2020: Officials identified the two suspects tied to Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance. Cecily Aguilar, 22, was charged in connection with the disappearance of Guillen. Aguilar was charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas. U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, 20, who officials say committed suicide, is accused of killing Guillen. Officials said Aguilar is Robinson’s estranged wife.

July 6, 2020: Army confirms discovered remains belong to Vanessa Guillen.

July 10, 2020: Army announces independent probe in Guillen’s death.

AUGUST

Aug. 14, 2020: Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen remembered during a public memorial at Houston’s Chavez High School.

Aug. 15, 2020: A private funeral service and burial scheduled to be held.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 14, 2020: The legal teams have until Sept. 14 to enter a plea bargain for Cecily Ann Aguilar.

Sept. 22, 2020: Should a plea bargain be entered for Cecily Ann Aguilar, re-arraignment will be held on Sept. 22, according to court documents.

Sept. 28, 2020: Cecily Ann Aguilar is set to appear before a judge on Sept. 28 following jury selection.