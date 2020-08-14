Trial date set for Cecily Aguilar, woman charged in connection with Vanessa Guillen’s death

WACO, Texas – The trial of a woman charged in connection with the death of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen is expected to begin in September, according to recently-released court documents.

Cecily Ann Aguilar, 22, was charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence after she told authorities her estranged husband, Aaron Robinson, 20, asked her to help dispose of Guillen’s body.

According to Aguilar, Robinson killed Guillen “by striking her in the head with a hammer while on Ft. Hood on April 22,” and then she helped him mutilate and dispose of her body.

Court documents showed that Aguilar entered a “not guilty” plea and is set to appear before a judge on Sept. 28 following jury selection.

The legal teams have until Sept. 14 to enter a plea bargain, and should a plea bargain be entered, re-arraignment held on Sept. 22, according to court documents.

Guillen’s remains were found near Leon River. There will be a memorial service Friday and a private funeral Saturday before she is laid to rest.