Vanessa Guillen’s funeral, procession: Here’s what you need to know about the 2 days of events honoring the fallen soldier

HOUSTON – Vanessa Guillen will be laid to rest following a memorial service Friday and a caravan and a private funeral on Saturday.
Guillen’s loved ones have shared the information on social media for those who want to participate in honoring the fallen soldier.
Friday
Public events honoring Guillen start at 10:50 a.m. Friday, according to a schedule posted on social media.
At 10:50 a.m., there will be a veterans memorial cruise that will go until noon. At noon, the open memorial service will begin at the Cesar E. Chavez High School Auditorium,
After the service starts, there will be prayer, praise, announcements, testimonials, divine mercy and more testimonials before a break at 5 p.m., according to the schedule online. Following the 30-minute break, there will be a living rosary, obsequies, the Guillen family will speak and there will be praise before the service ends at 8 p.m.
“Chavez High School is where Vanessa played soccer, track, cross country, and graduated top 15% of in 2018,” the social media post said. “Friday will not be a day about justice or about our military reform, it will be about Vanessa Guillen. Friday will be the day of honoring, remembering, cheering, praying and respecting (the) beautiful life God gave her.”
Saturday
At 5 p.m., there will be a caravan honoring Guillen ahead of a private funeral service and burial.
The caravan will start at the back wall of the Power House Gym at 8404 Park Terrace in Houston and will go to 6900 Lawndale St., where there will be a short balloon release, before ending at Taqueria Del Sol at 8114 Park Blvd.
People are asked to arrive 30 minutes early and please remain in their vehicles. Participants are also encouraged to put a yellow ribbon on their vehicles.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
