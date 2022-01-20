Activists to celebrate Vanessa Guillen legislation in Houston

FILE - In this July 30, 2020, file photo slain Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen's mother Gloria Guillen, right, joined by Vanessa's sister Lupe Guillen, center, and family attorney Natalie Khawam, speaks as she cries during a news conference on the National Mall in front of Capitol Hill in Washington. The Army said Friday, April 30, 2021, that it has taken disciplinary action against 21 officers and non-commissioned officers at Fort Hood, Texas, in connection with death last year of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who was missing for about two months before her remains were found. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

HOUSTON – Vanessa Guillen’s legacy of change is slated to be celebrated in Houston Thursday.

A news conference honoring her memory and the #IamVanessaGuillen Bill is to be held at Houston’s Post Oak Hotel at 4 p.m.

The celebration comes as the #IamVanessaGuillen Bill was signed into law as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022. President Biden signed the legislation -- designed to offer rights and protections against sexual misconduct in the military -- in late December 2021.

Attorney Natalie Khawam and Tilman Fertitta are hosting the Houston event. Be sure to watch the event in the video player at the top of this article Thursday afternoon.

Guillen was 20 when she was killed. She was bludgeoned to death, her body found mutilated and buried in a shallow grave. The Army confirmed in 2021 that Guillen reported sexual harassment twice by someone other than her alleged killer, but Army officials failed to report the harassment further up the chain. Her family members say she was sexually harassed by multiple soldiers before she was killed.

The Houston native’s killing spurred investigations both inside and outside the military that found a pattern of violence and abuse against soldiers at Fort Hood in Killeen, the U.S. military’s largest active-duty base, where Guillen was stationed. Her death also ignited widespread calls for military reform to end sexual harassment, sexual assault and violence. And state and federal lawmakers began drafting bills targeting reform.

In Washington, D.C., the original federal bill bearing her name stalled last year in Congress. But lawmakers, armed with the hope of bipartisan support, introduced a new version of it aimed at increasing accountability and justice within the military, titled the “I Am Vanessa Guillen Act of 2021.”