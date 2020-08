HOUSTON – Houston paid tribute to Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen in a memorial service Friday.

Public events honoring Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen started at 10:50 a.m., according to a schedule posted on social media.

At 10:50 a.m., there was a Veterans Memorial cruise that went on until noon. At noon, the open memorial service began at the Cesar E. Chavez High School Auditorium.

Here are some of the moments from her service.