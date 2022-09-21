Trae Tha Truth partners with HISD to provide free clothing, supplies and food to homeless students

HOUSTON – Houston’s hometown hero Trae Tha Truth is continuing his philanthropic work by partnering with Houston Independent School District to provide free clothes, supplies and food to homeless students.

Aiming to help battle student homelessness within the city of Houston, Trae said he will be taking over classrooms at different HISD schools and converting them into a store-like experience entitled “Truth’s Do Good Closet,” where students will be able to get clothing, supplies and food for free.

Organizers said the items from Truth’s Do Good Closet will only be provided to students who classify as homeless.

In addition to partnering with HISD, Trae is also working alongside Chris Tam from Good Living Foundation.

Groceries will be provided by Kroger and Trae’s Do Good Closet is already open and ready to help homeless students. For more information and ways to help visit www.angelbynature.com.