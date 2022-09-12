Suspects receive bonds of $1M and $2M in fatal shooting of Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin

Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, have both been charged with murder. Taylor’s bond was set at $2 million and Womack’s bond was set at $1 million. Another hearing will be held Friday morning where prosecutors hope they will be held with no bond.

HOUSTON – Two men charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin made their first court appearance Monday morning.

HCSO Investigators have charged two suspects with murder in connection with the shooting death of Pct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin. Ashim Taylor Jr (12-2-01) and Jayland Womack (3-8-02) have been arrested and will booked in the Harris County Jail. (Harris County Sherriff's Office)

What happened

On Aug. 29, deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 11900 block of Madera Run Parkway in Atascocita around 6:30 p.m. Deputies said the caller reportedly heard gunshots and said that someone was shot inside of a vehicle.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a small car crashed into a tree in the median of the roadway. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was identified as 37-year-old Deputy Ursin. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators said he was fatally shot while returning home from picking up food for his family.

According to investigators with HCSO Homicide and Crime Scene units, witnesses observed a dark-colored, newer model four-door sedan with tinted windows driving next to Ursin as they drove eastbound on Madera Run Parkway. The suspect shot into Ursin’s car and struck the victim, deputies said. The suspect’s vehicle fled northbound on Olympic National Drive.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said both men were out on bond in separate murder cases.

Bonds set at court appearances

During their court appearance, prosecutors said the Harris County Sheriff’s Office obtained records from a GPS company to check and see if any GPS monitors were in the area after the shooting. Prosecutors said the data shows the two were in the area around the time witnesses heard gunshots.

According to prosecutors, 30 minutes after the shooting, a Shell gas station surveillance video showed Womack get out of the vehicle and go inside. The passenger never came out but GPS data shows Taylor was in the vicinity of the gas station. The data shows both then went to their homes.

“The GPS monitoring system showed them at the scene of the murder not at home, job or with their family,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

