Family, friends, colleagues to honor Harris County Pct. 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin at funeral

HOUSTON – Friends, colleagues, and loved ones have said goodbye to Harris County Pct. 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin Thursday.
Ursin’s funeral was held at Inspire Church, located at 11727 East Sam Houston Parkway North.
Watch a replay of Thursday morning’s funeral service at 2 p.m. in the video player below:
Ursin, a Channelview native, was a six-year veteran with Harris County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office who served as a Toll Road deputy and a School Resource Officer. He was recently assigned to the Environmental Crimes Investigator. He leaves behind a wife and a daughter.
According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Ursin was gunned down while picking up dinner for his family near Madera Run Parkway and Timber Forest on Aug. 28.
