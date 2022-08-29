Channelview native, Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin remembered as devoted son, husband, father, and colleague

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County law enforcement community is mourning the loss of a colleague who was shot and killed on Sunday evening in Atascocita.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin was gunned down while picking up dinner for his family near Madera Run Parkway and Timber Forest around 6:30 p.m

Deputies from Pct. 3 say they are in “utter disbelief and unable to comprehend this senseless act.”

Ursin was a six-year veteran with Harris County where he served as a Toll Road Deputy and a School Resource Officer. Officials say most recently, Ursin was assigned to be an Environmental Crimes Investigator.

“We are proud to have known and learned from him,” deputies shared in a news release. “The loss of our brother is devastating.”

The Channelview native was said to have been a devoted son, husband, and father who loved his family immensely. Ursin leaves behind his parents, wife, daughter, siblings, and countless friends and family.

Ad

Deputies also asked the community to pray for the Ursin family and those who work at Precinct 3.

If you have any information regarding this senseless tragedy, you are urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 274-9100.