Off-duty Pct. 3 deputy fatally shot in Atascocita after picking up food for his family, authorities say

ATASCOCITA, Texas – An investigation is underway after an off-duty deputy with Precinct 3 was fatally shot in Atascocita while returning home from picking up food for his family Sunday, authorities said.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 11900 block of Madera Run Parkway around 6:30 p.m. Deputies said the caller reportedly heard gunshots and said that someone was shot inside of a vehicle.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a small car crashed into a tree in the median of the roadway. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, who was identified as Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin, 37, suffered at least one gunshot wound, investigators said. He was transported to the hospital, where deputies said he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators with HCSO Homicide and Crime Scene units, witnesses observed a dark-colored, newer model four-door sedan with tinted windows driving next to Ursin as they drove eastbound on Madera Run Parkway. The suspect shot into Ursin’s car and struck the victim, deputies said. The suspect’s vehicle then reportedly fled northbound on Olympic National Drive.

Investigators said Ursin was returning to his home after picking up food for his family immediately prior to the incident.

“We ask that you pray for Deputy Omar Ursin’s family, friends and all of us who are devastated by the loss of our brother,” Constable Sherman Eagleton said. “Rest In Peace Deputy Ursin, we’ve got it from here.”

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers.